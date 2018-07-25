We Got You! All The Blackity Black Shows & Movies NEW To Netflix For August 2018
- By Bossip Staff
New To Netflix August 2018
Are you ready to see Justine and Rev Run in a scripted series, based on real life? Or a new original movie featuring Teyana Taylor opposite Kylie? Netflix has a handful of new titles with familiar stars and newcomers.
Like this one called “All About The Washingtons”, coming August 10th.
Which will you be watching? More Black titles coming in August after the flip.
The Comedy Lineup returns with a season 2.
The Innocents, August 24th.
Zion, premiering August 10th.
August 1st, TLC is getting their shine in “Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC”.
The After Party stars Teyana Taylor and Kyle. Coming August 24th.
Marching Orders, AUGUST 3rd.