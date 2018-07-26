Seen On The Scene: Julissa Bermudez, Apryl Jones, Malika & Khadijah Haqq And More Attend Fashionsta Launch

Celebrities, including Khadijah Haqq McCray and Nicole Williams, are seen attending the Fashionsta Launch Party at Neuehouse in Los Angeles, California.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

WAGS LA Stars Attend Shop Fashionsta Launch

Actress twins Khadijah Haqq McCray and Malika Haqq were seen on the scene at Neuenhouse in West Hollyood for the launch of Fashionsta this week. The event brought out a number of other beauties as well including Julissa Bermudez, Torrei Hart and Apryl Jones and some of the stars of “WAGS: L.A.”

Television personality Julissa Bermudez and more celebrities are seen outside Neuenhouse in Los Angeles, CA.

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com

Great event especially for stylists and beauty influencers. Malika and Khadijah were spotted grabbing dinner at Katsuya afterward with stylist Ashley North.

