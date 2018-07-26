Hey Twins!! Beyonce FINALLY Shares An Actual Up Close Photo Of Rumi And Sir Carter
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6
❯
❮
Beyonce Shares Photo Of Rumi And Sir Carter
Beyonce has finally blessed her loyal Hive with a crystal clear photo of Rumi and Sir Carter!
The singer took to her website to unload a crop of new, unseen photos from her family leisure time during the European leg of the On The Run II Tour. In the mix, was the first-ever clear-cut photo of the twins precious little faces since their one-month debut last year. Yeah, we’ve seen them in grainy second-hand footage from the OTR concert films, and hyper-zoom photos of them yachting with Mom and Dad…but this is the first time we’ve seen them in their full glory:
Aww, too cute! Hit the flip for more of Bey, Blue, Hov, and the whole fam’s European flicks…
Getty for Parkwood/Splash/Instagram