Hey Twins!! Beyonce FINALLY Shares An Actual Up Close Photo Of Rumi And Sir Carter

- By Bossip Staff
Beyonce whips her hair back and forth during her performance at the 2018 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, CA

Beyonce Shares Photo Of Rumi And Sir Carter

Beyonce has finally blessed her loyal Hive with a crystal clear photo of Rumi and Sir Carter!

The singer took to her website to unload a crop of new, unseen photos from her family leisure time during the European leg of the On The Run II Tour. In the mix, was the first-ever clear-cut photo of the twins precious little faces since their one-month debut last year. Yeah, we’ve seen them in grainy second-hand footage from the OTR concert films, and hyper-zoom photos of them yachting with Mom and Dad…but this is the first time we’ve seen them in their full glory:

😍😍😍😍 The Twins! #Sir #Rumi

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite2.0) on

Aww, too cute! Hit the flip for more of Bey, Blue, Hov, and the whole fam’s European flicks…

A post shared by Beyoncé > (@lookingforbeyonce) on

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite2.0) on

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite2.0) on

