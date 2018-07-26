Kendrick Lamar To Appear On Next Episode Of “Power” Alongside 50 Cent
- By Bossip Staff
Kendrick Lamar is stopping by everyone’s favorite Big Rich Town this weekend!
Kendrick Lamar is adding acting to his repertoire with a guest appearance on “Power.” In a brief reprieve from his ongoing, extra messy beef with Floyd Mayweather, Jr., 50 Cent revealed that the multi-Grammy-award and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper will be making a cameo on the hit Starz show this upcoming Sunday.
Nice! We wonder who he’ll be playing and how he’ll fit into the storyline. Are you looking forward to catching Kendrick’s foray into acting this weekend?
