While Y’all Post Azz For Free…Kylie Jenner Makes Up To $1M Per Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner Has $1 Million Per Post Instagram Earning Potential

Kylie Jenner can simply post a pic on social media and make more money than some CEOs see in a whole year.

According to Page Six, the 20-year-old mom topped IG’s 2018 top earner list — soaring past Selena Gomez and big sis Kim Kardashian — to hit the $1 million per post mark.

With her 111 million follower fan base, Jenner is able to demand that high price tag for sponsored posts. Strangely, she beat out Selena, who with her 139 million followers can “only” demand about $800k per post.

Must be nice! Kinda makes you re-think posting up pics of your side boob and booty meat just for the likes, doesn’t it?

Splash