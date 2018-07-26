Growing Up Hip Hop Exclusive: Pepa’s Pissed About Daughter Egypt’s New Song

“Growing Up Hip Hop” Airs Thursday Nights On We TV

Rap veteran Pepa turns momager and checks her daughter Egypt’s music partner on the latest episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

Pepa, one half of iconic 90s group Salt-N-Pepa, isn’t pleased that her only daughter doesn’t get more time to shine on her new single with her artistic partner Sam. Although Sam tries to reassure Pep, she’s not having it.

“I like the song, but it wasn’t an Egypt song,” Pepa tells Sam. “Right now, we’re focusing on Egypt’s album.”

Will Egypt and Sam have to go back to the drawing board?

Check out the clip above.