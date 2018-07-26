Get The Strap: Meatless Irishman Criminally Charged For Sexing Ex-Girlfriends With Foreign Objects

Image via Getty

Penis-less Man Charged With Sex Crimes For Using Objects On Girlfriends

You read it right.

According to The Sun 35-year-old Carlos Delacruz was arrested and charged with sex crimes after it was discovered that he was using an unknown foreign object to penetrate his ex-girlfriends for YEARS.

Why was he using a foreign object? Oh, because he doesn’t have a penis.

Delacruz had relationships with two women over the course of four years between May 27, 2013 and May 14, 2017 and neither of them realized that they had been penetrated with objects that weren’t his penis until after the relationship ended.

Ironically-named prosecutor, Kristen Cockburn, states that Delacruz refused to remove his clothes during sex, never allowed his partner to touch him under his clothes and only had intercourse in the dark. For years. YEARS.

“She knew he was self-conscious about his body and always wore a T-shirt,” Cockburn said. “[On one occasion] the accused turned his back [while in bed together] and she heard him with a [condom] wrapper. The accused turned around and inserted his penis into her. “During intercourse he would hold on to the base of the penis with his hand,” she added.

The second woman claimed she suffered extreme pain and bleeding as a result of a sex session with Delacruz.

As a result of all this, Delacruz has been registers on a sex offenders list until sentencing.