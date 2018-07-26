Queen Mommyoncé Revealed Her Totes Adorbsy Twins & Blew Up Ovaries Everywhere

Queen Bey FINALLY Revealed The Twins & Shattered The Internet

Welp, it FINALLY happened: Queen Mommyoncé blessed us with a crispy and clear pic of totes adorbsy twins Sir and Rumi Carter in YET ANOTHER world-stopping surprise drop that sent the internet (and ovaries everywhere) spiraling into a TIZZY.

Beyoncé’s twins are so cute IM- pic.twitter.com/Lea1WTVSUa — Miha ✨ // ballin ballin still bangtan // (@hoodjoonie) July 26, 2018

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Bey’s surprise twin reveal on the flip.