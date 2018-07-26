Queen Mommyoncé Revealed Her Totes Adorbsy Twins & Blew Up Ovaries Everywhere
- By Bossip Staff
Queen Bey FINALLY Revealed The Twins & Shattered The Internet
Welp, it FINALLY happened: Queen Mommyoncé blessed us with a crispy and clear pic of totes adorbsy twins Sir and Rumi Carter in YET ANOTHER world-stopping surprise drop that sent the internet (and ovaries everywhere) spiraling into a TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Bey’s surprise twin reveal on the flip.
Uhhh yea?
Feature photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment