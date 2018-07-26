Girls On Fire: Maxim 100 Event Honors The Hottest Women Of The Year With Tinashe, Future, Bryson Tiller, And More

On Saturday, July21st, Maxim honored 100 of the most influential women around the world at their Maxim Hot 100 Event. Held at The Hollywood Palladium, the event was hosted by the publication’s cover star Kate Upton, and featured special performances by R&B Singer Tinashe, and hip-hop artist Future.

Party go-ers also included Shaun Ross, American model, actor and dancer; Nick Young, American professional basketball player; and the men of the France World Cup 2018 team:Steven Nzonzi, Adil Rami, Paul Pogba, and Samuel Umtiti, to name a few.

Throughout the event, guests sipped on DeLeón cocktails, the event’s official tequila sponsor. Cocktails included DeLeón’s Platinum Margarita, DeLeón’s Beso Caliente, and DeLeón’s The Next Level.

