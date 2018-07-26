Sweet Victory: Ice Cube & Dr. Dre Come Out On Top In ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Lawsuit

Dr. Dre And Ice Cube Victorious In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A recent attempt to revive a wrongful death lawsuit related to the 2015 Straight Outta Compton film production has been shut down by an appeals court in California.

The court said on Wednesday that it wasn’t “foreseeable that a third party like [Suge Knight] would harm a mediator at a meeting—particularly one [like Terry Carter] who was, as plaintiffs allege, ‘well-respected’ by the third party,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Both Ice Cube and Dr. Dre, along with Universal were named in the civil lawsuit as being negligent and liable for Carter’s death.

If you’ll recall, During a Straight Outta Compton-related production, Suge Knight came to the set and was told to leave by site security worker Cle “Bone” Sloan, at which point the two got into an argument. Carter later helped set up a meeting between the two at Tam’s Burgers, which is when Knight ended up running over Carter with a truck.

Some of the suit’s theories for the Straight Outta Compton filmmakers being at fault were that they were all aware of Dre, Cube, and Sloan’s “ten-year history of ill will” toward Knight. The suit, brought by Carter’s family, had been amended on several occasions.

Ultimately, the appeals court decided that there was no reason to assume that an encounter between Knight and Sloan would have turned violent–so Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, and Universal are off the hook.