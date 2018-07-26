A Lil’ Positivity: AEBL Gives Back To The Atlanta Community Over The Weekend

This past weekend the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL), presented by Mountain Dew™ and Nike Basketball was a good one as guests cheered on their favorite players for week 6 of the top summer league. On Saturday, In addition to the regular scheduled league games, the AEBL held a back to school drive for children in the area. They were provided with book bags, supplies, free haircuts and hair styling as well as games, food and prizes. The Atlanta AIDS Health Foundation was also on-site providing FREE HIV Testing. All participants who got tested received VIP court-side seats and a AHF x AEBL Basketball. Maxlife and HDMD sealed victories over Street Execs (2 Chainz team) and Brighter Days (Vic Beasley’s team). On Sunday, Uptown Sounds (Lou Williams team), The Skill Factory (Shelvin Mack’s team) and Core 4 (Paul Millsap’s team) also gained victories over Mccoughtry’s (WNBA/USA Gold Medalist Angel Mccoughtry’s team), Who’s Got Soul and C4 Sports/FAQS. Lou Williams from Uptown Sounds took home Player of The Week finishing with 48 points, 11 assist and 6 rebounds.