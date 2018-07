Mýa Returns With World-Stopping New Video

Grammy-winning, Platinum-selling jersey dress Goddess Mýa is BACK with a new album (TKO), new Indie label (Planet 9) and screen-sizzling new video for soon-to-be smash “Damage” that’s easily the hottest combination of vocals, boom kacks and star power you’ve seen this year.

Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Mýa’s stunning new video on the flip.