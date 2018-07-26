Got Eeem: XXXtentacion’s Suspected Murderer #3 Arrested In Georgia

Image via Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

XXXtentacion Murder Suspect Arrested In Georgia

XXXtenaction‘s murder won’t go down like those of Biggie Smalls or Tupac.

According to TMZ, police have arrested yet another person who is allegedly connected to the young rapper’s shooting death.

Robert Allen was arrested yesterday in a bumblef**k, Georgia town while hiding at his sister’s home. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force sniffed him out and will have him extradited back to Broward County, FL.

Allen joins his fellow co-defendants Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams have all been charged with X’s death, yet the alleged triggerman, Trayvon Newsome, is the last suspect still at large.

We have a feeling one of these three gentlemen will snitch. Least that’s how it plays out on a First 48 episode.