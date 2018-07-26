Tyrese & His Black Queen Pose For Maternity Photos, Reveal Their Unborn Daughter’s Name

Tyrese And Samantha Lee Pose For Maternity Shoot

Tyrese and his wife are celebrating the upcoming birth of their baby girl.

As previously reported ‘Rese and his wife Samantha Lee are expecting their first child, a baby girl. Now they’re revealing shots from their Derek Blanks shot maternity shoot that also includes Tyrese’s daughter Shayla.

Tyrese surprised a “very nervous” Samantha with the shoot when she was 30 weeks pregnant.

The couple also spoke with PEOPLE magazine about the shoot and they’re announcing that they already have a name for their baby girl; Soraya. Soraya will be raised by the couple in Georgia.

The couple also told PEOPLE that the pregnancy is “truly an answered prayer” and a “beautiful gift that we do not and will not ever take for granted.”

“We can not put into words how much we appreciate the outpouring of love and support from our family, friends and loved ones,” they said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to welcome Soraya Gibson home!”

Congrats to the happy couple! What do YOU think about the Gibson’s maternity photos???