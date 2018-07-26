Tyrese & His Black Queen Pose For Maternity Photos, Reveal Their Unborn Daughter’s Name
Tyrese and his wife are celebrating the upcoming birth of their baby girl.
As previously reported ‘Rese and his wife Samantha Lee are expecting their first child, a baby girl. Now they’re revealing shots from their Derek Blanks shot maternity shoot that also includes Tyrese’s daughter Shayla.
Tyrese surprised a “very nervous” Samantha with the shoot when she was 30 weeks pregnant.
You asked me….. Why are you making me go to bed early…. 9am knock knock the whole crew showed up….. And magic happened!! @MrDBlanks you are all passion and genius!!! 2 month countdown for Soraya Gibson!! @People we love you! You’ve taken this journey with us through it all… ( link with all 9 pics in my IG bio ).. ( can’t put up any of the beautiful pics of my daughter Court Order )…. Styled by Fiskani you’re a BEAST!!!! We love you so much!
The couple also spoke with PEOPLE magazine about the shoot and they’re announcing that they already have a name for their baby girl; Soraya. Soraya will be raised by the couple in Georgia.
My hubby surprised me with a maternity shoot, encouraged me, and walked me through EVERY step of the way. It was ALOT! God bless his patience. And the images came out so beautiful, check out all of the photos on @people ! Shot by the GREAT @mrdblanks! To all of my mamas to be out there, you are absolutely beautiful and perfect in every which way. I don’t care what size or shape your body has taken due to your pregnancy, Do not let ANYONE, I mean, ANYONE create any insecurity for the miracle that’s occurring within YOU. It’s our society that’s created unrealistic standards for us! I encourage you to embrace every stretch mark, every additional pound on that scale, every new change…our body being able to create life is a BLESSING. Period.
The couple also told PEOPLE that the pregnancy is “truly an answered prayer” and a “beautiful gift that we do not and will not ever take for granted.”
“We can not put into words how much we appreciate the outpouring of love and support from our family, friends and loved ones,” they said in a statement. “We are beyond excited to welcome Soraya Gibson home!”
Congrats to the happy couple! What do YOU think about the Gibson’s maternity photos???