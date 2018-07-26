Labels Ain’t Isht: Kelly Rowland Says Sony Told Her She Was Worthless After Selling 90 Million Records
Kelly Rowland Opens Up About Career Highs And Lows, Marriage And More With Vogue Australia
Kelly Rowland stays booked and busy! Right now the star is hosting on The Voice Australia, and she sat with Vogue Australia for an interview. Kellz spoke to Vogue about life lessons, overcoming failure and growing up with Beyoncé. One of the toughest questions they asked, and she answered honestly, was about her being dropping from her record label, after charting with a number one record. She said they felt she had no more worth, WTF:
The terrible statement they made saying I was no longer … some bullsh-t … basically saying I had no more worth. That was the hardest thing I think I ever went through, because I thought to myself, I sold so many records for you guys, with and without Destiny’s Child I sold records. Then I had a record (When Love Takes Over) with David Guetta that was number one in I don’t know how many countries and I was like, okay …
That makes no sense, especially if she had a number one record at the time. Hmmm! Labels really ain’t isht!! We have more excerpts from Kelly’s interview with Vogue, including why she was nervous to get married, growing up with Beyonce and Solonge and more after the flip…
On being nervous, but knowing Tim Weatherspoon was THE ONE:
Rowland is grounded by her faith and her relationship with her husband Tim Weatherspoon. “At the beginning, I was scared of the idea of loving one person. I was nervous about being with one person for the rest of my life. I’d had the worst relationships and I was so scared and said: ‘How about we take a break from dating?’ and he said: ‘What if we took a break from dating and God sent you a guy and that guy was me?’ And I was like click! I hung up the phone. I was scared, because I knew he was my husband in that moment. And I almost ran away from that, but I just embraced it.
Marriage is awesome, it has its ups and downs, like anything in life, but it’s incredible. My husband is my rock, my best friend. He believes when I don’t, believes that anything can work and that anything is possible in such a positive light. I think he’s a freak sometimes, no-one can see things like that, but he’s a realist and he’s positive and he’s an asshole, but I love him for everything he does, like in the cutest way of an asshole.”
Kelly on preparing for Coachella, with her and Beyonce’s kids running around!
“Coachella was so much fun. The funny thing is, I told Delta [Goodrem]. I think she was the only person I told, maybe Joe [Jonas] … as I thought he might be there. Coachella was so much fun. The best part was ‘the secret’, then seeing people’s reaction when it was such a surprise.
“We rehearsed like crazy. I would go back to LA and we would be in rehearsals. They were intense. It was so much fun. When we finished I was sad, thank God Michelle and Bey were still in town, so I could still see them. It spoiled me all the time we were able to spend together, but that creative time is pretty remarkable when we are together. It really is. What a blessing, right? And we still love each other. We were laughing at that one day. We were getting ready, but our kids were running around. That’s the fun part; it’s the sweetest thing: they are going to be friends, because we are all so close. Coachella was awesome.”
Kelly also spoke about growing up in the Knowles household…
From her early teenage years, Rowland grew up with the Knowles family. “It was actually a really good time, because my relationship with my mother was a very interesting one, which I talk about in the record. It was great at times and it was awful at times. She was doing her best and some times in my eyes as kid I didn’t see … there were times when I just didn’t click, didn’t click at all.
“It was okay not being with her, actually, because I didn’t grow up with my dad. I felt like: ‘Oh my God, Solange has a daddy’ and I needed to see what a male figure in a household is like – Tina [Knowles] was just awesome, always has been, always will be – and having sisters. Tina was there when Titan was born; she walked me down the aisle, because my mother was actually too sick to walk me. Tina is his grandmother, you know what I mean.”