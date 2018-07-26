Ex-Friend Files: Erica Mena Shadily Slams Draya Michele’s Acting Skills—& Draya Claps Back With THIS
Erica Mena Shades Draya Michele, Draya Responds
There’s some reality star shade going on between a former Basketball Wife and a “Love & Hip Hop” star.
Draya Michele is currently promoting “We Belong Together”, a new BET movie she’s producing and starring in that airs Saturday and she tweeted about it this week.
Unfortunately for her, however, it looks like Erica Mena sent some not so subtle shade her way over it and tweeted to BET directly;
“Let’s get this right! @BET I’m ready when you are. Let’s Get a GOOD Actress in Y’all Movies.”
SHAAAAADE.
Draya’s since issued a response and the Mint Swim creator is keeping it classy.
“I’m never blowing out the next women’s candle to make my flame shine brighter.”
Why so shady Erica??? The timing of that tweet doesn’t look like a coincidence…
See her explanation on the flip.
According to Erica, everyone’s got it all wrong, she wasn’t shading Draya at all—-even though her tweet came out AFTER Draya started promoting the project.
In fact, she doesn’t even KNOW Draya—she just “knows of her.”
“I know of her, I don’t know her. I wouldn’t know what she what she’s doing, I wouldn’t care. There’s just no reason to. I was reaching out to BET inquiring about castings. I decided to put it out there publicly.
SUUUUURE.
Back in 2012 we exclusively reported that Erica was hooking up with Draya and would sometimes have three-way smash sessions with her and Draya’s then-boyfriend Breezy. So she clearly KNOWS her.
Model/Singer Erica Mena (“Love & Hip-Hop: New York”) has been bragging about her previous girl lovin’ relationship with Draya Michele, sources close to the model told BOSSIP exclusively. The friend tells us that Mena was once head over heels for the Philly jawn, and shared that once Draya started dating Chris the three would “Minaj” on occasion. Draya eventually dumped Erica, and our source says the split was so ugly that Mena is now shook to be in the same place as her infamous ex.
Erica’s sticking to her guns, she was NOT shading Draya.
“Reminder!! Y’all don’t need to add me to the mix to get promo you know,” said Erica.