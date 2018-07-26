Ex-Friend Files: Erica Mena Shadily Slams Draya Michele’s Acting Skills—& Draya Claps Back With THIS

Shade files…

Erica Mena Shades Draya Michele, Draya Responds

There’s some reality star shade going on between a former Basketball Wife and a “Love & Hip Hop” star.

Draya Michele is currently promoting “We Belong Together”, a new BET movie she’s producing and starring in that airs Saturday and she tweeted about it this week.

Unfortunately for her, however, it looks like Erica Mena sent some not so subtle shade her way over it and tweeted to BET directly;

“Let’s get this right! @BET I’m ready when you are. Let’s Get a GOOD Actress in Y’all Movies.”

SHAAAAADE.

Draya’s since issued a response and the Mint Swim creator is keeping it classy.

“I’m never blowing out the next women’s candle to make my flame shine brighter.”

Why so shady Erica??? The timing of that tweet doesn’t look like a coincidence…

