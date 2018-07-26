Vet Isht: Vince Carter Signs A One-Year Deal With the Atlanta Hawks For His 21st Season In The NBA

Vince Carter Signs A Deal With The Atlanta Hawks

According to reports from Yahoo Sports, Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks for the veteran minimum worth: $2.4 million.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that the signing of Carter is meant to add vet presence in a very young Hawks locker room, which includes players like Trae Young, Omari Spellman, John Collins, Kevin Huerter, and Tyler Dorsey–who are all 22 years old or younger.

Free agent Vince Carter has agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, league source tells ESPN. Hawks want Carter around its young locker room. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2018

At the age of 41, VC will make the Hawks the eighth team that he’s played for during his time in the league. His 21st NBA season will match him with Kevin Garnett, Robert Parish, and Kevin Willis, who all hold the record for most seasons ever played in a career.

Last season, while Carter played with the Kings, he averaged 5.4 points per game in 17.7 minutes per game. His big highlight moment came when he scored 24 points to help defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers last December.

It has also been noted that current Hawks players Huerter and Young were actually born after Vince was taken with the fifth overall pick in back in 1998. Sheesh.