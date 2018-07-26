Anne The Ally? Actress Goes AWF On Instagram Over Murder Of #NiaWilson “All Black People Fear For Their Lives DAILY In America”

Anne Hathaway Speaks Up About Murder Of Nia Wilson “She Is Not A Hash Tag”

Anne Hathaway touched us with a very special Instagram post that absolutely needs to be acknowledged. The actress posted about the murder of Nia Wilson in a message that was obviously intended for any ignorant non-melanated folks in need of an education:

The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man. White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence.

Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how “decent” are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action?

Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family xx

Anne also disabled comments on the post — for understandable reasons BUT we really want to know if she got her message across. We’ve seen quite a few black folks repost this message — but do you think white people will be responsive to what Hathaway had to say? It’s kind of sad that it’s so rare that white people ACKNOWLEDGE and take responsibility for the wrongs their race has committed for GENERATIONS. That Anne has this level of understanding is worth applauding and hopefully she’s taught her millions of followers something.

Nearly 100K people liked the post.

