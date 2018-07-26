Boycott His White Azz! Racist Business Owner Apologizes For Calling Black Man A Ni**er In His Work Van

Bye Racist! Jeffrey Whitman Apologizes to Save His Lil Heating Business

Put this guy out of business! A Columbus, Ohio area man named Charles Lovett just put a business owner on blast for be a nasty racist. He recorded a confrontation with Jeffrey Whitman, the owner of Uriahs Heating and Cooling, outside of his home Tuesday morning. On the video, Whitman – who was driving a company vehicle at the time – tells Lovett “I just want to tell you what a n***** you are.” Apparently the two had got into a little road argument and this is what the business owner does next:

Crazy! The video of course is going viral and the racist guy reached out to the local news to apologize, stating he’s working to “change”. GTFOHWTBS.

“To Charles Lovett and the community,

I apologize for my use of the n word towards Charles Lovett on Tuesday, July 24th. I understand that using the n-word was not only hurtful towards Lovett as an individual, but hurtful towards the Black community at large. Using the word was dehumanizing, unacceptable, and inexcusable. My actions reflect an unhealthy mindset I have developed and I need to work to change. I have served the Black community for the last 9 years, installing furnaces and water heaters with pride. My actions that day are not a reflection of my feelings towards the Black community. I also understand that racial tensions in America are higher than before, and I regret my part in contributing to that tension. I realize that words are hollow without action, and because of the hurt I have caused, I hope I have the opportunity to give back to the Black community that I have harmed in a meaningful way.”

What a buffoon!!