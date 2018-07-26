Model Mama: Baby Bumpin’ Beauty Slick Woods Covers Elle UK
Elle Uk is lit for August! They have brown skin, glowing Fenty Beauty model Slick Woods on the cover with her beautiful baby bump.
The 21-year-old surprised the fashion industry when she announced her pregnancy, but she’s still gracing covers. Previously, we reported that the mama to be is expecting her child with fellow high fashion model Adonis Bosso, even though she prefers to date women. Doesn’t she look flawless here?
With her gap tooth smile, high-profile campaigns for @fentybeauty & @calvinklein, & outspoken persona, @slickwoods is one the fashion world's most recognisable & in-demand super-models. Now as she prepares to become a mother she talks exclusively about pregnancy, the future, & what kind of world will await her son. Hits newsstands August 8. #ELLESeptember #ELLExSLICK Editor @amcelle 📷 @paolakudacki 👗 #AnneChristensen 💁♀️ @lacyredway 💄 @ralphsiciliano 💅 @caseynails Production @urbannyc_la Cover Star @slickwoods @thelionsny
More of Slick and her glamorous gut after the flip.