Model Mama: Baby Bumpin’ Beauty Slick Woods Covers Elle UK

Slick Woods Covers Elle UK

Elle Uk is lit for August! They have brown skin, glowing Fenty Beauty model Slick Woods on the cover with her beautiful baby bump.

The 21-year-old surprised the fashion industry when she announced her pregnancy, but she’s still gracing covers. Previously, we reported that the mama to be is expecting her child with fellow high fashion model Adonis Bosso, even though she prefers to date women. Doesn’t she look flawless here?

More of Slick and her glamorous gut after the flip.