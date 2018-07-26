Mother Of #JordanDavis, Teen Slain For ‘Playing Music Too Loud’, Wins Georgia Democratic Primary
Lucy McBath could get a seat in Congress. The mother of the late Jordan Davis won the Democratic nomination for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.
“I am at a loss for words. Thank you to my supporters, friends & family. And I want to thank my dear Jordan, my rock & inspiration,” said McBath after winning the race.
She was facing off with fellow Democrat Kevin Abel and received endorsements from Kamala Harris and Jon Lewis.
Her son Jordan 17 when he was killed by Michael Dunn at a Florida gas station because he and his friends were “playing music too loud.” Dunn received life in prison without parole for the murder.
Lucy has been a gun-control activist since Jordan’s death.
Congrats Lucy, we hope you go all the way!