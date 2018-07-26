Colorism Chronicles: Amandla Stenberg Gives Eloquent Response To Folks Finicky Over Starr’s Light Complexion In “The Hate U Give”
- By Bossip Staff
Angie Thomas And Amandla Stenberg Address “The Hate U Give” Skin Complexion Issue
Ever since author Angie Thomas’ book “The Hate U Give” blew up into a movie, folks have had something to say about actress Amandla being casted for the role of Starr. Starr is the main character in the book and she is described in the book as having a medium-brown complexion.
However, folks still take issue with Amandla being the center piece of the movie. Dozens of tweets like this one were posted ever since the movie trailer dropped…
Tense issue! But, both author Angie Thomas and Amandla address folks with concerns about her snagging a role from a darker skinned actress. Hit the flip to see what they said.