Exclusive: Fabolous Rejects Plea Deal In Emily B. Assault Case; Case Now Headed To Grand Jury

Rapper Accused Of Knocking Emily B’s Teeth Out

Fabolous has rejected a plea deal for allegedly battering and threatening his baby mama Emily B. that would have put him in a program for first-time offenders, BOSSIP has learned.

The “Throw It In The Bag” rapper’s lawyer announced that he would take his chances at a possible trial during a hearing Thursday.

A Grand Jury will now decide the fate of the Brooklyn rapper – the first step in bringing the case to criminal court, prosecutors announced during a hearing Thursday in Bergen County Superior Court.

“This matter has been dragging since April,” the prosecutor told the judge. “It was supposed to be a PTI (pre-trial intervention) entry, but that apparently was rejected.”

Fabolous’ lawyer Brian Nearly asked that the case be withdrawn from plea negotiations, the prosecutor said a Grand Jury would review the case early next month.

Fab, who was born John Jackson, was accompanied by Emily B.’s daughter, Taina, and a bodyguard, did not speak during the hearing.

Had Fab taken the deal, he would have had his charges dismissed once he completed the pre-trial intervention program, which would run between six months and a couple years, and possibly have his charges expunged.

Earlier this year, Emily B. accused Fabolous of threatening to kill her and punching her seven times in the head, injuring her so severely that two of her teeth had to be medically removed, according to the criminal complaint. Fab was charged with aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim and making terroristic threats and faced several years in prison if he was convicted.

However both he and Emily have since reconciled, and she even accompanied her man to one of his court dates for allegedly battering her. They’ve also posted several loved up shots of themselves and their family on social media.

Outside court, Neary told us that he was confident that the case would not go to trial, but said it was the prosecutor’s prerogative to put Fabolous’ case in front of the Grand Jury.

“It won’t necessarily go to the Grand Jury,” Neary said. “It’s procedural.”