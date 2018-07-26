Where’s Faith? Stevie J’s Pregnant Sidepiece Explains Why He’s Hitting The Ignore Button On Their Seed

Where’s Faith??? While Stevie J. is enjoying his honey moon, his pregnant ex-fling is doing exclusive interviews about him abandoning their alleged seed. Misha Perry, the 20-year-old woman who blasted Stevie J. on IG claiming he was cheating with men and woman, spoke to Hollywood Life about how they hooked up and where thing went wrong in their relationship.

On how they met:

“I met Stevie on Instagram, he contacted me around May 2017. He contacted me over texts and social media. He kept asking me to come see him and be with him. Eventually I visited Atlanta and went to see him, and the first day he was like, ‘I just want you to be my girl, I want you to be with me, come stay with me, live with me. So I moved in with him the first day in January and he was still acting like the person I met for the first seven months.”

On how he changed:

“…I ended up going to New York with my home girl and while we were out, he and I had a very heated argument which ended our relationship. Then I never really went back to his house because I knew it would’ve gotten worse. He turned into a whole different person and I didn’t like that.”

On how he is ignoring her:

“I contacted him but he didn’t respond because at this point he didn’t want to talk to me anymore. Then I contacted one of his children to let them know what’s going on and they responded, ‘Well, that’s between you and my dad.’ I’ve tried to contact him several times about it. He doesn’t really respond or if he does respond it’s in a negative way, like, ‘Don’t f**king call me.’”

On how she feels about him abandoning their child:

“I’m just more upset about this for the child. I’m an adult and I can handle certain things but then the child asks for their father, it’s going to be hard to explain to them that their father is ignoring them. It hurts me that I may have to explain that to my child one day.”