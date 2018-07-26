Messy Muva: Amber Rose Accuses Gwyneth Paltrow Of Giving Jay Z That Sweet That Nasty That Goopy Stuff

Amber Rose Suggests Gwyneth Paltrow May Be Becky With The Good Hair

Don’t expect to see Amber Rose at any coupled up Carters functions anytime soon. The model/activist went on a podcast recently and ran her mouth rampantly on a number of topics, most notably Becky With The Good Hair.

“I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is ‘Becky with the good hair … I feel like she’s the one who was, like, f—king Jay-Z,” Amber joked on the most recent episode of Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s podcast “Make Speidi Famous Again.” “They were like friends, and then, like, you don’t see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore. It just seems like she was the one that was f—king Jay-Z, and now Gwyneth lost her husband, but like Beyoncé’s still with Jay.”

What do you think about Amber’s theory? She immediately added a disclaimer after outlets began spreading the clips.

Bruh we were joking on a Podcast! Lol stop with the Clickbait! I have no information about anyone’s Personal Life. FOH 😒 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) July 26, 2018

SMH. Too late now Amb…

She also talked about how her son made her into a Taylor Swift fan thanks to his nanny putting him onto the singer. She said she realized she and Taylor are basically the same person because they both have been heavily criticized for dating a lot of men and they were both bullied by Kanye West.

Hit the flip for Gwyneth’s response to Amber’s comments and check out the full podcast HERE.