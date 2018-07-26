Where Is Blac Chyna??? Tokyo Toni Wants Iyanla Vanzant To ‘Fix Her Life’, Says She STILL Hasn’t Seen Her Grandkids

Tokyo Toni Asks Iyanla Vanzant To “Fix Her Life”

Tokyo Toni is asking an unlikely ally for some assistance. Blac Chyna’s mom is asking Iyanla Vanzant to “save her life” and put her on her TV show. There’s just one problem; she can’t pronounce the OWN life coach’s name.

SIGH.

Tokyo is STILL claiming that Chyna hasn’t let her see her grandkids Dream and King Cairo in two years. She previously said that she’s “embarrassed” by Chyna and she wants an apology.

“Two years in a row, I’m going on my second year of not seeing my grands,” said Tokyo in several Instagram videos. “Yes, they are her children, and I’m not the only person that deals with this s**t,” she said. “Hollywood is so demon filled it changes people. […] You need to call me and apologize on your f***ing knees.”

Despite that, she also recently asked Amber Rose to help her and get Chyna to change her mind about seeing the babies.

“You are the only person that I know that knows my daughter who does not fear her,” wrote Toni. “Can you please tell her I said let me see those kids! I have not seen these kids and she’s punishing me for nothing.”

This. Is. A. Mess.

Should Chyna let Tokyo Toni see the kids?