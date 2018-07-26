Wayment! #BlackInkCHI’s Charmaine J Puts Thirsty Chick DMing Her Faithful Man On Blast

Charmaine Blasts Woman Thirsting Over Her Man on IG

Yikes. Charmaine just caught a hater creeping in her man’s DMs and put the poor girl on blast! Everyone who watches Black Ink Chicago knows that Charmaine is head over heels for her man Neek, she even proposed to him, but women are still trying him on instagram. First the chick went in his comments to downplay Charmaine, then she shot her shot in his messages!

Here was the whole exchange, people actually do this??

Neek is also a really good man, always showing his love and respect for Charmaine. Why would he cheat on all of this???

More of them after the flip.