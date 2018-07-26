Don’t Drake & Drive: National Transportation Safety Board Warns Against Ghostriding The Whip For #InMyFeelingsChallenge

Image via Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Remy Martin/Getty

NTSB Wants Shiggy’s “In My Feelings” Challenge To End

The fun police are here, literally.

According to The Blast, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is attempting to pull the plug on the internet’s latest favorite craze.

Shiggy’s #DoTheShiggy aka #InMyFeelingsChallenge is being decried as a public danger on account of drivers, especially teens, hopping out of their moving vehicles on streets where s#!t could easily go left.

“Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in the U.S. Hopping out of a moving vehicle or jumping into lanes of traffic to show your dance moves is foolish and dangerous — to you and those around you,” NTSB’s chief of safety advocacy, Nicholas Worrell, told The Blast earlier this week.

“There’s a time and place for everything, but our nation’s highways and roadways are no place for the #inmyfeelings challenge,” Worrell continued.