Welcome Back: Lamar Odom Announces His Return To Professional Basketball

Image via Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Lamar Odom To Play Pro Basketball Again

Lamar Odom has been through some S#!T in his life. But through it all he never lost his love for the game of basketball.

Today, Lamar took to Instagram to announce that after nearly losing it all, he’s now returning to the court professionally…

Congrats to him. We can only hope that this is the beginning of Lamar’s return to health, wealth and whatever else. Anything but drugs, hoes and Kardashians.