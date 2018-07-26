Welcome Back: Lamar Odom Announces His Return To Professional Basketball
Image via Power Sport Images/Getty Images
Lamar Odom To Play Pro Basketball Again
Lamar Odom has been through some S#!T in his life. But through it all he never lost his love for the game of basketball.
Today, Lamar took to Instagram to announce that after nearly losing it all, he’s now returning to the court professionally…
I have some good news to share with you on this beautiful day from The Netherlands. My heart literally warms up now I can finally share with you all that I'm returning to play Basketball. I will be playing in China ! God is good ! Thanks lord for giving me another chance in life and thank you fans for your the love and support during all those hard years. Never give up on yourself and keep believing that only god can create the miracles you're hoping for. Basketball and my children have always been the light in my life and this is where my focus is right now. Thank you @mr2rchiang and @iamzoul @georgeboss77 for believing in me and the opportunity to start over again! Thank you @starburymarbury for being my inspiration 🙏🏿🏆❤️ LETS GOO ! #china #basketball #yes
Congrats to him. We can only hope that this is the beginning of Lamar’s return to health, wealth and whatever else. Anything but drugs, hoes and Kardashians.