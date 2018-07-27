Silver Screen Sailing: Lil Yachty Talks “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” Role [EXCLUSIVE]
Lil Yachty Talks About XXXTentacion’s Passing And Getting Into Acting
Lil Yachty is making his big screen debut this weekend in the new ‘Teen Titans GO! To The Movies’ flick. Yachty, born Miles Parks McCollum, voices the role of Green Lantern and also made the movies’ theme song.
While some artists toil for years to cross over into the acting game, Yachty told BOSSIP his transition to Hollywood was pretty straightforward:
“I was telling my manager multiple times that I was wanting to get into the movies and he made it happen,” the Atlanta rapper told BOSSIP.”
Already a fan of the ‘Teen Titans GO!’ franchise, Yachty revealed that an animated role was a perfect entré into Hollywood for him.
“100% I wanted to get into the animated part of the business,” Yachty told BOSSIP.
Yachty says his experience making music helped tremendously with the voiceover role. And while he says taking notes from the director was part of the gig, it wasn’t that different from working with producers and engineers in the studio.
“It was just like so easy. It was actually crazy. It wasn’t nothing I couldn’t handle. It was dope,” the emcee said excitedly.
Some of the other key roles in the film are voiced by Will Arnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell and Halsey, the latter of whom Yachty reunited with at the MTV Movie Awards earlier last month.
“I was just with them at the Movie Awards and I had met her [Halsey] before. We are signed to the same label as well.”
For those unfamiliar with the film, Yachty voices the character Green Lantern, whose powers come from a mystical green ring that allows him to fly and create items to use against villains. BOSSIP asked Yachty if he could have any super power he said he’d stick with Green Lantern’s ring.
“I’m not too mad about the ring power, the ring can do anything, it makes winds if I need it to, I can make a teleportation port, pretty much anything he wants.”
And while Yachty says he’s super excited about his Hollywood premiere, don’t expect him to move from Atlanta to Los Angeles anytime soon.
“I am fine where I am,” Yachty told BOSSIP, although he has definitely caught the bug and told us he is “definitely taking acting serious.”
Check out a synopsis of Teen Titans GO! To The Movies below:
TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES It seems to the Teens that all the major superheroes out there are starring in their own movies-everyone but the Teen Titans, that is. But de facto leader Robin is determined to remedy the situation, and be seen as a star instead of a sidekick. If only they could get the hottest Hollywood film director to notice them. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their heart, the Teen Titans head to Tinsel Town, certain to pull off their dream. But when the group is radically misdirected by a seriously super villain and his maniacal plan to take over the Earth, things really go awry. The team finds their friendship and their fighting spirit failing, putting the very fate of the Teen Titans themselves on the line. Teen Titans Go! To The Movies will be out in theaters ON July 27, 2018.
Yachty’s actually not the only artistic member of his family. His father Shannon McCollum is a fixture in Atlanta’s art scene and Yachty says growing up with him was influential in all the right ways.
“My dad is a photographer and he loved music, so when I was a child he always played different music and it molded me into the person I am today.”
Yachty’s success hasn’t come without a good share of criticism, but he says he’s kept focused on his craft and ignored the negative. When we asked him how his penchant for embracing his fans for their differences has helped him overcome challenges from naysayers he told us,
“100% that’s what it’s all about. I don’t try to get into people’s opinions too much I just do me.”
Yachty also told us the recent passing of XXXtentacion has left a big impact on him. Having attended his funeral last month, Yachty says he plans to devote even more energy into makking a positive impact on his community.
“It affected me deeply,” Yachty said of XXX’s death. “It’s made me look at life completely differently, I’ve been thinking nonstop and I just want to be a better person.”
Inspired by his late friend, Yachty said Atlanta can look forward to him stepping up and giving back in the very near future.
“Just helping, one step at a time, just helping,” Yachty said of his future plans. “It’s one thing to say stop violence and it’s another to get out and help the community.”
“After his passing, I am about to take everything to another level, I’m about to really get active,” the rapper added.
Teen Titans GO! To The Movies lands in theaters Friday July 27. Are you planning to check it out?