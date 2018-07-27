Silver Screen Sailing: Lil Yachty Talks “Teen Titans Go! To The Movies” Role [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Yachty Talks About XXXTentacion’s Passing And Getting Into Acting

Lil Yachty is making his big screen debut this weekend in the new ‘Teen Titans GO! To The Movies’ flick. Yachty, born Miles Parks McCollum, voices the role of Green Lantern and also made the movies’ theme song.

While some artists toil for years to cross over into the acting game, Yachty told BOSSIP his transition to Hollywood was pretty straightforward:

“I was telling my manager multiple times that I was wanting to get into the movies and he made it happen,” the Atlanta rapper told BOSSIP.”

Already a fan of the ‘Teen Titans GO!’ franchise, Yachty revealed that an animated role was a perfect entré into Hollywood for him.

“100% I wanted to get into the animated part of the business,” Yachty told BOSSIP.

Yachty says his experience making music helped tremendously with the voiceover role. And while he says taking notes from the director was part of the gig, it wasn’t that different from working with producers and engineers in the studio.

“It was just like so easy. It was actually crazy. It wasn’t nothing I couldn’t handle. It was dope,” the emcee said excitedly.

Some of the other key roles in the film are voiced by Will Arnett, Jimmy Kimmel, Kristen Bell and Halsey, the latter of whom Yachty reunited with at the MTV Movie Awards earlier last month.

“I was just with them at the Movie Awards and I had met her [Halsey] before. We are signed to the same label as well.”

