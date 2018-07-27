Porsha & Kandi #RHOA Reunite At Shamea Morton’s Gender Reveal—But Is One Of Them Hiding A Bump???
Porsha Williams Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Shamea Morton’s Gender Reveal
A RHOA affiliate recently learned the gender of her growing bundle of joy.
Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald held a gender reveal party in Atlanta and invited out several of their friends from the Bravo franchise.
Guests included Kandi and Todd…
as well as Shamea’s “bestie” Porsha Williams.
And while fans were elated to find out that Shamea and her husband are expecting a baby girl, several others pointed out that Porsha might be hiding a burgeoning bump of her own.
She does look like she could be expecting—not to mention that she’s wearing an oversized hoodie in this hot ATL heat.
Do YOU think Porsha’s pregnant???
More photos of her maybe-bump and Shamea Morton’s gender reveal on the flip.
Porsha’s boo Dennis McKinley recently posed in a photo with her cradling her belly.
