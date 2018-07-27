Porsha & Kandi #RHOA Reunite At Shamea Morton’s Gender Reveal—But Is One Of Them Hiding A Bump???



Knocked up or nah???

Porsha Williams Sparks Pregnancy Rumors At Shamea Morton’s Gender Reveal

A RHOA affiliate recently learned the gender of her growing bundle of joy.

Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald held a gender reveal party in Atlanta and invited out several of their friends from the Bravo franchise.

Guests included Kandi and Todd…



as well as Shamea’s “bestie” Porsha Williams.



And while fans were elated to find out that Shamea and her husband are expecting a baby girl, several others pointed out that Porsha might be hiding a burgeoning bump of her own.



Porsha debut her man on IG and she looks like she has a baby bump. 🧐Dang everyone pregnant? Was Eva, Kenya, Shamea and her #RHOA — J (@Juana4ev) July 25, 2018

I personally think Porsha might be pregnant — Liaaah. (@itselliaaah) July 25, 2018

She does look like she could be expecting—not to mention that she’s wearing an oversized hoodie in this hot ATL heat.

Do YOU think Porsha’s pregnant???

Crew Love 💜 A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real) on Jul 22, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

More photos of her maybe-bump and Shamea Morton’s gender reveal on the flip.

FreddyO