Exclusive: Lauryn Hill Says Her Own Family Member Fleeced Her Out Of $65,000

Lauryn Hill Said She Wants Her $65K Loan Back From Relative Gerald Hill

They say you should never mix family and money.

And Lauryn Hill might be now heeding those words after she sued a down on his luck relative who she said conned her into giving him a $65,000 loan, and then made it clear that he had no intentions of paying the debt back, according to the suit, which was filed last month in New Jersey, and obtained by BOSSIP.

The Fugees member is suing Gerald Hill for breach of contract after she said she agreed to loan her cousin the money last June with the condition that he wouldn’t have to pay interest o the loan if he paid her within three months. If Gerald Hill repaid the debt after the three month period, he’d have to pay 10 percent interest, Lauryn Hill said in court papers. Lauryn Hill said Gerald Hill OK’d their deal and even signed a contract that spelled everything out.

The “Killing Me Softly” singer said she now believes that Gerald Hill had no intention of ever paying her back and effectively finessed her into loaning him the money, her complaint states.

Lauryn Hill said that despite her demands that he pay the money back immediately, her wayward relative hasn’t paid her a dime. Under the terms of their contract, if Gerald Hill defaulted, Lauryn Hill could force him to pay the entire amount, plus her lawyer’s fees and other costs if she had to sue to get the money back.

Lauryn Hill may have given Gerald Hill the loan to help the man try to get his modest Maplewood, NJ home out of foreclosure. BOSSIP’s attempts to reach the man were unsuccessful Thursday.

Lauryn Hill wants her $65,000 back, as well as interest and money damages for the losses she said she suffered by her relative allegedly leaving her high and dry, according to court docs.

Gerald Hill had not responded to the lawsuit as of July 26.