Exclusive: Landlord Sues Singer Mario Winans & Wife For Skipping Out On Nearly $50K In Rent For Luxe Manse

“I Don’t Wanna Know” Singer Accused Of Owing $47,000 In Unpaid Rent

Singer Mario Winans and his wife are rent scofflaws who didn’t pay rent on their New Jersey mansion regularly for two years before they were evicted.

That’s according to their former landlord, who is suing the couple for nearly $50,000 in unpaid rent payments, BOSSIP can reveal. Premier Developers LLC filed suit against Winans and his wife Joy Ant for breach of contract, unjust enrichment and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing for the rent debt, which the landlord said totaled $47,461, according to court papers.

According to Premier Developer’s complaint, the Winans agreed to rent its Fort Lee, NJ mansion for $8,500 a month in 2009. The company said that the Winans OK’d rental increases to $9,200 in 2010 and $11,000 a month in 2013. But following the last rent increase, the landlord said that the rent payments started coming late – if at all – and were usually less than the agreed upon amounts. For example, in March 2013, the Winans paid just $5,050 instead of the $11,000.

When the Winans’ once again fell behind on their rent in January 2015, the landlord evicted them, according to the landlord’s complaint.

The Winans’ rental boasted five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in nearly 5,000 square feet of living space right outside of New York City. The home sold for $1.49 million not too long after the Winans family’s eviction.

The former “Bad Boy” singer has struggled with money problems in recent years; cops arrested him last year for not paying nearly $200,000 in child support for a son he fathered outside of his marriage, and earlier this year, federal prosecutors accused him of dodging his restitution payments after he didnt pay income taxes for four years.

Neither Winans not his wife had responded to the suit as of July 26.