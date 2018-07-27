Feel Poor Yet? Blue Ivy’s Vacation Pics Are The Mood Of All Moods

Blue Ivy is a whole MOOD. pic.twitter.com/MVqj2IwwgG — Maya. (@mayathemuse) July 26, 2018

Blue Ivy’s Adorable Vacation Pics

Blue Ivy garners a lot of emotion for someone barely old enough to read. She’s adorable, she’s charismatic and she makes us feel poor as hell. Seriously, every time she is out on vacation with mommy and daddy, she’ looking like pure wealth in black girl form. And. We. Live. Her latest batch of vacation pictures have us all looking at our bank accounts in disgust. These looks are straight up moods.

Blue Ivy the unbothered legend pic.twitter.com/bVz12C0Hgi — Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) July 26, 2018

Take a look at her killing it and everyone being as jealous as humanly possible.