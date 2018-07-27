Mama Needs A Break: Cardi B Backs Out Of Bruno Mars’ Fall Tour Dates To Take Care Of Lil Kulture

Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour

Cardi B’s return to the spotlight may take a little longer than originally anticipated.

The Bronx rap queen was slated to continue her opening gig for pop singer Bruno Mars this fall, a mere six weeks after giving birth to her daughter with hubby Offset.

However, now that little Kulture Kiari is here…Cardi is realizing that she may have underestimated this whole Mommy thing, and she needs to take a little more time to kick back with the baby and adjust.

Well, we’re sure more opportunities will roll in for Cardi when she’s ready. Good that she realized she needs to take her time…

Getty/Splash/Instagram