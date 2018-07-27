Matrimony-dom: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Engaged To Be Married After 2 Months
Image via Steve Granitz/WireImage/Splash/Getty
Nick Jonas And Priya Chopra Engaged To Be Married
Guess the spirit of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got celebrities feeling froggy.
According to PEOPLE, Nick Jonas and his brand new bae Priya Chopra are now engaged to become husband and wife after just two short months of dating.
The 25-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress are said to have gotten engaged last week on Priya’s birthday. The couple closed down a Tiffany’s store in London to shop for a fancy ring.
Neither side has officially confirmed the engagement, however, Priya’s director on the film Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar, let loose THIS telling tweet:
Nick took Priya to meet to his family at his cousin’s wedding and then went to India to meet her family. Everybody loves everybody and this wedding looks like its full-speed ahead.
Congrats to the happy couple.