Matrimony-dom: Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Engaged To Be Married After 2 Months

Nick Jonas And Priya Chopra Engaged To Be Married

Guess the spirit of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson got celebrities feeling froggy.

According to PEOPLE, Nick Jonas and his brand new bae Priya Chopra are now engaged to become husband and wife after just two short months of dating.

The 25-year-old singer and the 36-year-old actress are said to have gotten engaged last week on Priya’s birthday. The couple closed down a Tiffany’s store in London to shop for a fancy ring.

Neither side has officially confirmed the engagement, however, Priya’s director on the film Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar, let loose THIS telling tweet:

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Nick took Priya to meet to his family at his cousin’s wedding and then went to India to meet her family. Everybody loves everybody and this wedding looks like its full-speed ahead.

Congrats to the happy couple.