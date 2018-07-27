Remember Me??? Mindless Behavior’s Ray Ray Is A Papi Now, With Curls Down To His Elbows

Rayan Lopez’s Glow Up

Where are they now? We found Ray Ray from Mindless Behavior and the young man has had a GLOW UP. Mindless Behavior was super popular with preteens with hits on the charts earlier this decade. The group had broken up due to creative differences. Welp, baby faced Ray Ray is 21 now, and he has a son now. He also goes by his full name, Rayan.

Doesn’t he remind you of Miguel???

ॐ ørganic A post shared by Rayan Lopez (@raytrendyme) on Jul 14, 2018 at 4:03pm PDT

Hit the flip to see flicks of his girlfirend and precious baby boy after the flip.