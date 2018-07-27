For Your Viewing Pleasure: Shirtless Ace Hood Flexes His Chiseled Form For “FWEA” Video Feat. Slim Diesel

Ace Hood has just released his highly charged video for “FWEA” from his new EP “Trust The Process 2: Undefeated.”

Shot by MJ Whitaker, Ace brings the heat to the desert in this video.

Ace has been busy all year and especially this month, Earlier this week, Ace and producer Illmind dropped their collaborative track “Untouchable” in celebration of National Tequila Day that was powered by 1800 Tequila and Audiomack. Additionally, today Reebok and Complex unveiled its digital campaign featuring Ace Hood. Ace will be heading on his 34-city headlining tour on August 19th.