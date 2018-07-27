Not So Fast! Did Beyoncé Deny That She’s Got An OTR Tour Tummy Full Of Hov?

Beyoncé Denies Pregnancy Rumors?

After weeks of speculation, did Beyoncé finally shut down rumors that she’s expecting the Carter 4???

As previously reported the Bey Hive started buzzing with rumors that Baddie Bey’s expecting baby #4 despite being “On The Run” with Jay Z.

Now a new video’s surfaced of Beyonce seemingly denying that she’s with child.

During the Cleveland tour stop of OTR, Beyonce tapped her stomach while performing “Flawless” and singing, “I woke up like this—I’m FLAWLESS.”

Not only that, when King Bey recently released those vacation photos, one of them showed her drinking wine—so there couldn’t possibly be a baby on the way.

Right? Unless she’s just holding the glass…

Are YOU finally convinced that Bey’s NOT pregnant???

More OTR tour photos on the flip.