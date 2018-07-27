Bronny Blues: LeBron James Explains Why He Regrets Naming His 14-Year-Old Son After Him

LeBron Explains His Regret For Naming His Son After Himself

In a short snippet from the first episode for the upcoming HBO Sports and Uninterrupted series The Shop, LeBron James is seen explaining why he regrets naming his son after him.

After the soon-to-be-Laker discusses the plethora of emotions he goes through watching his sons play competitive basketball, Jon Stewart asks LeBron how he manages to deal with having his two boys living in the shadow of their future NBA Hall of Fame father.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name.” – @KingJames This and more real, unfiltered conversation with @OBJ_3, @mavcarter, and more in UNINTERRUPTED’s unscripted series THE SHOP. First episode dropping 8/28, exclusively on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/zIoxEgBnJn — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 26, 2018

“What do you say to your kid, living up to you being their dad? They’re playing the same sport that you played better than anyone else in the world has ever played it,” Stewart questions. “How do you give them peace of mind that they don’t have to be you?”

James responds by revealing that he still has some regret over giving his name to his oldest son.

“I still regret giving my 14-year-old my name because of that. When I was younger, I didn’t have a dad, so my whole thing was when I have a kid, not only is he gonna be a junior, I’m gonna do everything that this man didn’t do. They’re gonna experience things that I didn’t experience. The only thing I can do is give them the blueprint, and it’s up to them to take their own course whenever that time comes.”

King James has already been known to show signs of encouragement to LeBron James Jr., suggesting his son not wear the same number as his father. On top of that, the almost 14-year-old is widely referred to as Bronny instead of his legal name. Living in the shadow of one of the most important NBA players of all time isn’t something that’s going to go away any time soon, but LeBron is doing his part to make sure his son’s journey is as painless as possible.

The Shop will debut on Aug. 28.