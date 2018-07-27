Big Beard Energy: Meet The Yoni-Sizzling Bearded Baes Who Scorched CurlFest 2018
CurlFest 2018 Shatters The Internet
We celebrated the melaniny delicious baddies who came thru and slayyyed CurlFest 2018 so it’s only right that we show love to the yoni-sizzling beardsmen who made this year’s kinky, coily, flower bearded festival one for the books.
🙅🏿CurlFest🙅🏿♂️2018!! 👑👑👑 Tag if you spot yourselves! 📷 📷 📸 @stuylin
Hit the flip to meet the yoni-sizzling bearded baes who won Curl Fest 2018.
CURLFEST was definitely dope, I want to give a HUGE shoutout to @sheamoisturemen for the amazing BeardBox with an unlimited amount of beard products from Beard washes to Facial scrubs , make sure y'all go and check them out .
📸: @theoriyomclovinn #curlfest2018 #melaninpoppin #melanionfleek #portrait_perfection #portraitphotography #blackgirlhair #beargang #manwithbeard #summerfestivals
📸: @theoriyomclovinn #blackmen #blackboyjoy #melanin #melaninmen #locs #natrualhair #dreadlocks #poet #sneakerhead #beard #beardgang #nyc #curlfest #curlfest2018
Curlfest Recap: This weekend was amazing went to my very first Curlfest hosted in Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York. The blog will be up soon but my favorite part was the supportive men. When I asked a supporter what brought them out he said "I'm trying to find my wife". I had a little team it was sooo lit and I can't wait to do more projects. I've always wanted to work in New York so this was kind of a test I think I can kill it and build a brand in NY. Shout out to @photosbykis @okd94 @film_classics Special shout out to all the women who made it fun and had my back as I went alone. #newyork #photography #curlyhair #curlfest2018 #blackgirlmagic
📸: @gabreallyrix Models: @queyoun @iam_ajones @thonygold @awhitehead1911 @comploveshaters @sohandsomet #beard #bearded #models #actors #photography #vacation #vibes #travel #king #blackmenwithstyle #style #mensfashion #melanin #blackbeardedmen #tropical #kings
#curlfest2018 #respectyourself #queens #manhattan #goodmusic #bedstuy #harlem #music #citylife #crownheights #ladies #brooklyn #2018 #lovemusic #nyc #djlife #90s #bronx #statenisland #newyorkcity #uptown #goodvibes
Resident photographer, @glppics , went to his first CurlFest. It started a celebration of Black women's natural hair. It has become a celebration of Black culture & expression and women, men, babies, and non Black people now attend. While everyone focused on the main attendees, he thought it would be interesting look to at the men who attend #CurlFest2018. Enjoy! #BlackBoyJoy
Feature photo: Dario Cozier