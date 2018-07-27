Epitome Of A Bad Mother: Neglectful Atlanta-Area Stripper Arrested For Starving Her 2-Year-Old To Death

Image via Splash/Gwinnett County Police/Getty

Atlanta-Area Stripper Arrested For Neglect Homicide

Listen, sometimes in life you gotta do what you gotta do to make money, that’s understandable. But under NO circumstances can you abandon your child and neglect to feed them in pursuit of a dollar bill.

According to WFNY, an Atlanta-are stripper has been arrested for just that. 29-year-old Devin Moon called police this past Tuesday after she found her 2-year-old daughter unresponsive and cold to the touch. Upon arrival, authorities found the 14-pound child dead. A child who should weigh somewhere between 26-38 pounds based on CDC charts.

GCPD has arrested Devin Moon for first degree cruelty to children and felony murder. The victim was her daughter, who was 2 years and 11 months old. pic.twitter.com/dGa6aVagI4 — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 26, 2018

Moon tried to tell police that the little girl was born with a medical condition that affected her weight. Lies. The autopsy proves that no medical issues were present and the girl was malnourished.

During the investigation, detectives found that she had been leaving the child to go work basically overnight shifts on a regular basis,” said Gwinnett County Police Sgt. Jake Smith. “So the [child] really was left at home alone for 10-12 hours most nights.”

Police cuffed Moon and charged her with cruelty to children in the first degree and felony murder.