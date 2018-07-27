In White Folks News: Seth Rogen Is Replacing Morgan Freeman As The New Voice Of Vancouver Public Transit

Seth Rogen To Voice Vancouver Public Transit

Just a few months back, Vancouver’s public transit system announced that passengers would hear a familiar voice during ride announcements: Morgan Freeman. The well-known voice had agreed to record messages for TransLink in cooperation with Visa, Global News Canada reported in May.

That idea turned out to be pretty short lived, because just a few days later, multiple women came forward accusing the actor of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

TransLink immediately pulled their collaboration with Freeman, but now, it looks like they’ve got another famous replacement: Seth Rogen.

I’M GONNA BE THE VOICE ON PUBLIC TRANSIT IN MY HOMETOWN OF VANCOUVER. pic.twitter.com/JduvqtqU3o — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 26, 2018

As explained in the announcement above, the move came about after Rogen offered up his voice in a tweet to a Vancouver Sun reporter who suggested the idea. Whoever is in charge of social media over at TransLink seems to have taken him up on his offer, and now the Canadian native is the new TransLink guest announcer.

“Any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take,” Rogen said in the video. “I’m very proud to be from Vancouver, and I grew up taking public transit my whole life and I still use public transit when I’m in the city.”

Public transit in Canada seems so pleasant, must be nice (we’re looking at you, MTA).