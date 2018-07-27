Pure Comedy: Leslie Jones Talks Being A Backup Dancer For Jennifer Lopez On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]

Leslie Jones Explains Her Fangirl Experience Meeting J. Lo

Leslie Jones stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, and she told a few stories about her past interactions with the one and only Jennifer Lopez.

The comedienne walks Fallon through her fangirl experience seeing J. Lo in concert, and also shows footage of her surprise base hit at Yankee Stadium during a charity softball game. The charity game also included Leslie meeting Jennifer Lopez, and even resulted in her being one of her backup dancers…at least for a couple seconds.