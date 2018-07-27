So Sad: Insured Black Mother Dies After White Paramedics Denied Her Ambulance Ride, Assuming She Could’t Afford It!

Four Florida Paramedics Suspended For Denying Insured Black Woman Ride To Hospital

Hillsborough County, FL has suspended four fire-rescue paramedics for failing to transport or even check vital signs for a 30-year-old woman who showed symptoms of a stroke a few days after she underwent a Caesarian section according to Tampa Bay Times. Allegedly they assumed she wouldn’t be able to afford the ride, according to her mom.

“They didn’t take any vitals. They didn’t take any blood pressure. They didn’t check her temperature, they never asked us if we had insurance, which we do.” Her mother, Nicole Black said.

Crystle Galloway, the now deceased, ended up be driven by her mom to Brandon Regional Hospital, but it was too late. Galloway was so sick she was flown by helicopter across town to Tampa General Hospital, where she later died. So sad.

The four paramedics were placed on administrative leave with pay Friday in connection with the rescue call about 3 a.m. on July 4, Hillsborough County Administrator Mike Merrill said Monday. He said Hillsborough County Fire Rescue failed to provide good care to the woman.

“I deeply regret that this has happened and clearly this is unacceptable,” Merrill said.

On a gofundme page, Galloway’s mother, Nicole Benhamou, said her daughter left behind two children, including a 5-day-old baby.

Reportedly, the entire trip to the hospital that was 3 blocks away from Galloway’s home, would have cost $600!