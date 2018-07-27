Huge McDonald’s Manager Beats Down Drink-Stealing Customer & Her Assistant Manager Touches Her Up As Well! [Video]

(GETTY/Joe Raedle/Staff

An unruly woman in a Las Vegas McDonald’s tried to sneak some soda out the machine with a water cup (The Oldest Trick In The Book) and was met by a gigantic McDonald’s manager who beat the dog snot out of the girl and was assisted by her Assistant Manager. McDonald’s has since said “We do not condone the behavior in this video,” but it seems like the damage is done!

TMZ

