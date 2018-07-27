Real Friends: Kelly Rowland Sports A Matching Tattoo To Show Support For Demi Lovato

Kelly Rowland Shows Support For Demi With Matching Tattoo

Kelly Rowland is making a point of honoring her friend Demi Lovato.

At the opening of Refinery29’s 29 Rooms installation in Chicago on Wednesday, Rowland visited Lovato’s “Power Parlor” to get a temporary tattoo in support of the recently-hospitalized pop star.

The singer documented the experience via her Instagram Stories, writing “I❤️U” and tagging the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s username.

The space is meant to be a place where fans can turn their personal struggles into works of art with five temporary tattoo options, all inspired by Lovato’s own body art and featuring different messages of self-empowerment.

Rowland posted a video of herself getting an identical temporary version of Lovato’s lion hand tattoo, along with the caption “…got you on my mind.”

The two singers have been close friends since back in 2013, when they served as judges on the American version of The X-Factor.

Lovato received her lion tattoo in 2017, meant to serve as a symbol of strength–also referencing both Demi’s astrological sign and her song “Lionhearted.”

The pop star was rushed to the hospital early Tuesday morning after suffering from an reported drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home.