Aw Hell(manns) Naw! Mayonnaise Ice Cream Created By Caucasian Confection Terrorists Sparks Gut-Wrenching Reactions

Mayonnaise Flavored Ice Cream Has Disgusted The Internet

What in the Kelly Kapowski hell is THIS s#!t?!?

This Scottish ice cream parlor is doing the devil’s work, they’ve introduced this mayonnaise-flavored ice cream and we have never been more convinced that the system is conspiring against us to keep us oppressed.

Suffice to say, people are NOT f***in’ with it.

everyday and in everyway we stray further from god's light https://t.co/0XwTxE68BE — Desus Nice (@desusnice) July 25, 2018

Who amongst you is brave enough to try this nasty ish? More reactions on the flip.