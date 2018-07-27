Aw Hell(manns) Naw! Mayonnaise Ice Cream Created By Caucasian Confection Terrorists Sparks Gut-Wrenching Reactions
Mayonnaise Flavored Ice Cream Has Disgusted The Internet
What in the Kelly Kapowski hell is THIS s#!t?!?
This Scottish ice cream parlor is doing the devil’s work, they’ve introduced this mayonnaise-flavored ice cream and we have never been more convinced that the system is conspiring against us to keep us oppressed.
Suffice to say, people are NOT f***in’ with it.
Who amongst you is brave enough to try this nasty ish? More reactions on the flip.