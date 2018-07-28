Calm Your A$$ Down: Here’s Why The Phrase “Wreck Her” Was Trending On Twitter All Day

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

Coming soon @itsteannatrump 👀

A post shared by Brittany Renner 🧠 (@bundleofbrittany) on

“Wreck Her” Takes Things Too Far

If you were on Twitter any time in the last 24 hours then you saw people talking about “wreck her.” You’re probably wondering what it’s about. Well, as you know, Teanna Trump and Brittany Renner set Twitter ablaze by being in the same room, prompting speculation that there’s a sex scene afoot. There were jokes and memes but one person on Twitter whose identity we are protecting because he’s a common citizen, hit this little number for a tweet:

“Whatever porn star hit Renner, please don’t f*** around…wreck her”

Dude. You really just asked some grown a$$ dude to “wreck” a woman. What is going on here? Twitter took the comment and FLEW with it. Take a look at the insanity.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus