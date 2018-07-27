Ant Booty Minions: Nicki Minaj’s Barbz AMBUSH Twitter User, Drag His Five Head Over THIS Tweet — Is This FAIR?
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 19
❯
❮
Barbz Pull Out The Draco On Twitter User ChriStylezz
Is this fair??? A twitter user name ChrisStylezz tweeted out his unsolicited, yet honest opinion on Nicki Minaj’s recent antics, and as expected, her fans are having a turrets-like FIT in his mentions. They are calling the man all kinds of names and dragging him. Do you think this tweet warrants all of the bullying???
Poor guy even made a video trying to laugh off the slander, but then it got worse!
Hit the flip to see how SAVAGE the Barbz are in this man’s mentions…
Continue Slideshow
His poor friend got dragged into it too!
SMH, petty as HAIL.