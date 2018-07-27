Ant Booty Minions: Nicki Minaj’s Barbz AMBUSH Twitter User, Drag His Five Head Over THIS Tweet — Is This FAIR?

Barbz Pull Out The Draco On Twitter User ChriStylezz

Is this fair??? A twitter user name ChrisStylezz tweeted out his unsolicited, yet honest opinion on Nicki Minaj’s recent antics, and as expected, her fans are having a turrets-like FIT in his mentions. They are calling the man all kinds of names and dragging him. Do you think this tweet warrants all of the bullying???

Nicki is 35. She was really sitting on the floor licking the other side of ice cream with 69. He’s 22. She’s desperate at this point if we keeping it a stack. — LEGEND (@ChriStylezz) July 27, 2018

Poor guy even made a video trying to laugh off the slander, but then it got worse!

